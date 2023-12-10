Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted an image on Instagram on Saturday while playing chess with his granddaughters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah captioned, “Don’t settle for a good move, always look for the better one."

The Instagram post coincides with the BJP receiving criticism from the Opposition for the delayed announcement of Chief Minister names in states it secured victories during the recently concluded assembly elections, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP, in the meantime, has maintained secrecy regarding its choices for Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, Congress Kerala looked at Amit Shah's post and wrote, “'Chanakya' Amit Shah playing chess by pitting White against White. So cute photo ops!"

Amid speculation about his candidacy for the role of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, BJP MLA Baba Balaknath urged the public on Saturday to disregard such discussions, PTI reported. He expressed the need to acquire experience under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alongside Balaknath, other potential contenders for the chief ministerial position include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Meghwal, as well as Diya Kumari.

Raje emerged victorious from the Jhalrapatan constituency, whereas Shekhawat and Meghwal did not participate in the assembly elections, during which the BJP secured a mandate of 115 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To announce the Chief Ministerial candidate, the BJP has assigned observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to convene a meeting with the elected legislators in Rajasthan.

The elections for 199 out of 200 seats took place on November 25, with the results declared on December 3. However, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar could not be conducted due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.