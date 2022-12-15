'Don't take my name with..': Rahul Gandhi's 3 stern suggestion for party members

'Don't take my name with..': Rahul Gandhi's 3 stern suggestion for party members2 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan when he made three suggestion- two stern, and one not so much.
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on his Bharat Jodi Yatra's Rajasthan leg, issued a tsern message for his party workers, in a video titles ‘Lakhsya Samne hain, piche mat dekho’ (The destination is in the front, don't look back).
Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan when he made three suggestion- two stern, and one not so much. Gandhi insisted on his party workers to not indulge in sycophancy or resting on past laurels.
The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter its 100th day on Friday, 16 December.
The suggestion made by Rahul Gandhi included not ‘comparing him with Mahatma Gandhi’. “This is totally wrong. We are not in the same league and there should be no comparison" Rahul Gandhi pointed out.
"Don't take my name with Gandhiji. Dotasraji (Govind Singh Dotasra) compared me with Mahatma Gandhi. This is absolutely wrong. His position is somewhere else and mine is different. There should be no comparison. He was a noble person. He sacrificed his entire life for the freedom movement and stayed in jail for 10-12 years. Nobody can take up that position and there should be no comparison. This is the first point", Rahul Gandhi said.
Gandhi then said, he had a tougher message. "The second this I want to say is a little tough," Rahul Gandhi reiterated.
"What Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi did, they became martyrs, they did well. But the Congress should not dwell on it at every meeting. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, they did all they could. They have done their share. We should focus on what we are going to do. It is better to think about what we are doing for the people," Gandhi said.
What Congress workers should now talk about is what they can do for the people and this is more important, Rahul Gandhi's third piece of advice stated. “Whatever thoughts come to my mind, I express myself. I am sorry," Rahul Gandhi said as he began his speech in which he slammed the BJP government for wrong GST, demonetisation among others.
"Half of India's wealth is concentrated in the hands of 100 people. And for these 100 people, the country is being run. Out of these 100 people, there are 4 to 5 who can be called the maharajas as every institution works for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for them," Rahul Gandhi said.
Meanwhile, Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan has said he believes the country will be lucky if it achieves 5 per cent growth next year.
The former governor also said next year is going to be more difficult than this one. "Of course, this one had a lot of difficulties with the war and all that. Growth is going to slow in the world. People are raising interest rates that bring down growth," he said.
While talking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India said, "India is also going to be hit. India's interest rates have also gone up but Indian exports have been slowing quite a bit."
"India's inflation problem is more about commodities inflation problem, vegetables' inflation problem. That is also going to be negative for the growth," he said on Wednesday in a candid talk with the Gandhi scion.