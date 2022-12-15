'Don't take my name with..': Rahul Gandhi's 3 stern suggestion for party members

"What Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi did, they became martyrs, they did well. But the Congress should not dwell on it at every meeting. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, they did all they could. They have done their share. We should focus on what we are going to do. It is better to think about what we are doing for the people," Gandhi said.