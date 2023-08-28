Don’t take ‘panga’: Mamata Banerjee’s warning to Bengal Governor1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:50 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Governor of violating constitutional norms and warns of BJP's autocratic rule, saying ‘don’t take panga'.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he was violating constitutional norms while declaring that she does not support his “unconstitutional activities". Referring to Ananda Bose, Mamata Banerjee said, “Do not take ‘panga’ with the elected government."