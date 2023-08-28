Don’t take ‘panga’: Mamata Banerjee’s warning to Bengal Governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he was violating constitutional norms while declaring that she does not support his “unconstitutional activities". Referring to Ananda Bose, Mamata Banerjee said, “Do not take ‘panga’ with the elected government." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a Trinamool Congress youth wing rally, also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might conduct Lok Sabha elections in December itself and that she wouldn’t be surprised if it did. She also claimed that all the choppers have been booked for campaigning.

The West Bengal chief minister also cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an “autocratic" rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December itself or in January next year...The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Lok Sabha election is due in 2024.

Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised 'goli maro' slogans at Jadavpur University where a student committed suicide, Mamata Banerjee said those raising such slogans will be arrested. “Those raising ‘Goli Maro’ slogan at Jadavpur University will be arrested. Those raising such slogans should not forget this is Bengal; this is not Uttar Pradesh," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that TMC national general secretary and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee will be arrested before the Lok Sabha polls. “I received a message recently that they (ED) will arrest him before the elections. They have downloaded files on computers," she said.

(With agency inputs)