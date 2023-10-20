'Don't trigger me. Wait and watch…' CM Ibrahim warns HD Deve Gowda over expulsion from JDS Chief post
JD-S Supremo and former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda expelled CM Ibrahim from the state unit president post and appointed his son HD Kumaraswamy as the interim president.
Karnataka Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) President, JD-S leader Chand Mahal Ibrahim was removed from his post on 19 October amid furore over the party's alliance with BJP. Reacting to his expulsion, CM Ibrahim has launched an attack at the JD-S Supremo HD Deve Gowda asking the latter to ‘wait and watch.’