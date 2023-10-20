JD-S Supremo and former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda expelled CM Ibrahim from the state unit president post and appointed his son HD Kumaraswamy as the interim president.

Karnataka Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) President, JD-S leader Chand Mahal Ibrahim was removed from his post on 19 October amid furore over the party's alliance with BJP. Reacting to his expulsion, CM Ibrahim has launched an attack at the JD-S Supremo HD Deve Gowda asking the latter to ‘wait and watch.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party supremo HD Deve Gowda has also dissolved the state working committee and appointed his son Kumaraswamy as state president.

Also Read: JD(S) Karnataka unit chief firm on ‘no alliance with BJP’, fuels speculations of split While speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Ibrahim said “The decision that they have taken, it is not possible to remove me as president. They don't have the right. According to the JD(S) Constitution, 1/3rd of them must give me notice, call a meeting and pass a no-confidence motion in a meeting against me. That's the procedure...I lost my son to strengthen your govt. Deve Gowda ji, for your profits, will you sacrifice other children for your son?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further adding, he said, “Don't trigger me. Wait and watch what will unfold from now. We will go to the Election Commission, High Court, and take a stay. Kerala and Tamil Nadu workers will also join hands.

Stating that Deve Gowda is a father figure, he asked, "Is this what you show to your son? I left my MLC post for you. How many houses do you want to ruin? Yesterday, you made Thippeswamy call me to discuss the alliance decision. What happened to Duryodhan in Mahabharat will happen to JD(S) in Karnataka... They are lying. I didn't know about their alliance.…". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of his political career, Kumaraswamy is a two-time Karnataka Chief Minister and son of Deve Gowda. He also served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2014. Currently, he is an MLA from the Channapatna constituency.

(With inputs from ANI)

