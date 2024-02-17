Don't trust Nitish Kumar…: Asaduddin Owaisi holds Tejashwi Yadav responsible for bringing back BJP in Bihar
Owaisi, who is on a Bihar tour, said he had predicted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's swicth well ahead of the JD(U) president went back to the BJP-led alliance
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has held RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav responsible for bringing back BJP to power in Bihar. The Hyderabad MP was referring to JD-U chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA last month.
Muslims must not waste their votes on Kumar, said Owaisi who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region, Bihar's north-eastern part bordering Nepal and West Bengal which has a high concentration of Muslims.
"Kumar has been accusing us (AIMIM) of being the B-team of the BJP just because we have always held that this man was not to be trusted and Muslims must not waste their votes on him," he said.
When the RJD weaned away four AIMIM MLAs in 2022, it pleased Nitish Kumar no end and a few months later, the two parties joined hands, said Owaisi.
"Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav (former Deputy CM and Prasad's son) seem to have a similar aversion to Muslims getting their share in power. Their government proved that," alleged Owaisi.
According to a post shared by the party on X, Owaisi is accompanied by Majid Hussain, MLA and the AIMIM's Bihar in charge, and national spokesperson Aadil Hasan.
