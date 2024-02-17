AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has held RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav responsible for bringing back BJP to power in Bihar. The Hyderabad MP was referring to JD-U chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owaisi also claimed that he had predicted Kumar's move well ahead of the JD(U) president going back to the BJP-led alliance

“...When I told you last year in Kishanganj that Nitish Kumar will switch sides and asked you to not trust him then I was called the 'B team' of the BJP... You have voted in the name of secularism, you have voted to stop the BJP and PM Modi but what did you get?" Owaisi said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I want to ask you, who is responsible for this? I think not only Nitish Kumar but Tejashwi Yadav and also PM Modi are responsible for this... If BJP is in power in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is responsible for this... It's your mistakes that make RSS-BJP strong in Bihar…" Tejashwi was deputy chief minister in the Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar until Nitish Kumar switched to NDA fold late last month.

Muslims must not waste their votes on Kumar, said Owaisi who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region, Bihar's north-eastern part bordering Nepal and West Bengal which has a high concentration of Muslims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kumar has been accusing us (AIMIM) of being the B-team of the BJP just because we have always held that this man was not to be trusted and Muslims must not waste their votes on him," he said.

When the RJD weaned away four AIMIM MLAs in 2022, it pleased Nitish Kumar no end and a few months later, the two parties joined hands, said Owaisi.

"Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav (former Deputy CM and Prasad's son) seem to have a similar aversion to Muslims getting their share in power. Their government proved that," alleged Owaisi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a post shared by the party on X, Owaisi is accompanied by Majid Hussain, MLA and the AIMIM's Bihar in charge, and national spokesperson Aadil Hasan.

