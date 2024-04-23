Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responds to Shashi Tharoor's 'no understanding' remark by stating he does not need any certificates from someone who has not worked in 15 years.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his “no understanding" remark, saying he does not want any certificate from a person who has not done work for 15 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That is fine. I don't want any certificates from a person who has not done any work for 15 years. If he thinks being an MP means doing no work, that is his interpretation of his job," the senior BJP leader told ANI.

“My interpretation is, being a responsible, responsive and empathetic MP, when I see some problems, I try and solve them. He believes in writing letters when he sees problems...," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks came after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing attack on Rajeev Chandrasekhar and said "he has no understanding how much an MP can do and cannot do".

Chandrasekhar on Tuesday took a train to travel from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram Central as part of his part of his Lok Sabha election campaign.

While interacting with locals on the platform, the BJP leader said since lots of people use the train for their morning commuting, it was a good opportunity for him to meet many people and share his ideas about the constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a predominantly rural constituency with a lot of people engaged in traditional agriculture occupation. This is part of the vision that I have to transform Parassala and one of the things is…what I intend to do for Parassala in the next five years and hear from them as well," he said during the BJP poll campaign.

“People are fed up with no progress, no jobs, and no development. Youth are increasingly frustrated about the high unemployment rate, and everybody wants some change. People want to hear how an MP, a party, or a leader can transform and improve their lives," the minister added.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26. Counting will be held on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

