Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

"The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated to farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government has brought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed... I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer's income will increase multifold due to them," he said. His remarks came amid the continuing agitation by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws. Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produce at one place and can get access to global and Indian markets for their crops, he added. Shah also said that none had the courage to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in the past 70 years.