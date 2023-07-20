comScore
‘Downright inhuman’: Smriti Irani speaks to Manipur CM N Biren Singh after women paraded naked

 2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:30 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani condemns the gang-rape of two women in Manipur, calls it 'inhuman'. Investigation underway.

New Delhi, India - July 17, 2023: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani during the Panel discussion on STRENGTHENING SOCIETIES WITH WOMEN-LED DEVELOPMENT, during HT G20 Agenda at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre at Janpath, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 17, 2023. ( HT PHOTO )Premium
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has condemned the horrific incident showcased in a viral video where two women are paraded naked by a mob and then gangraped. Irani called the incident 'condemnable and downright inhuman' and informed that she had spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

“The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice." Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted on Wendesday.

An official response from the Manipur Police on the viral video was in a press note issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) K Meghachandra Singh. As per the press note, a case has been registered under charges of abduction, gangrape and murder at the Nongpok Semai Police Station of the Thoubal district against unknown miscreants. It further noted that investigation has started and state police making an 'all-out effort; to arrest the culprits.

The alleged viral video has created a political storm ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on 20 July. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 and were subsequently gangraped, while the women's family members were also murdered by the mob. Manipur has been marred by violent protests between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has claimed the lives of 150 people and displaced 40,000.

Opposition vs Government on the viral video:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Modi over the violence in Manipur, claiming that his silence had led the state into anarchy. In a pointed reference to the new INDIA alliance of 26 opposition parties, Gandhi said, “INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the horrific violence against the two women, calling it 'heartbreaking' and arguing that women and children bear the brunt of violence in society.

While questioning the BJP-led central government, Gandhi said, “Why is the Central Government, Prime Minister sitting blindly on the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?"

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:50 AM IST
