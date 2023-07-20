‘Downright inhuman’: Smriti Irani speaks to Manipur CM N Biren Singh after women paraded naked2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani condemns the gang-rape of two women in Manipur, calls it 'inhuman'. Investigation underway.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has condemned the horrific incident showcased in a viral video where two women are paraded naked by a mob and then gangraped. Irani called the incident 'condemnable and downright inhuman' and informed that she had spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
