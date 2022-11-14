Dozens of Americans are barred from leaving China, adding to tensions

U.S. authorities say they don’t know how many Americans face exit bans in China, as targets of such bans often fear that involving diplomats could be viewed as provocative and deepen their predicament. An advocate for detainees in China, John Kamm, who chairs the San Francisco-based Dui Hua Foundation, estimates as many as 30 U.S. citizens are unable to leave China due to exit bans, on top of up to 200 detained in the country on what Dui Hua calls arbitrary grounds. Dui Hua said there is a legal basis for China’s exit bans but that their application is opaque and regulations are vague.