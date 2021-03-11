'Drama won't yield results': BJP after 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

A day after the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed she suffered injuries on being pushed by a group of "four or five people" in Nandigram, BJP's Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a "well-scripted drama" to garner votes. He said the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.

"It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," the BJP's West Bengal unit president said.

"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.

Ghosh said that "such a drama" to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.

"The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "They (TMC) are politicising the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicised. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence."

The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that it was a well-planned conspiracy to "remove her" from the poll campaign.

View Full Image All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to the Chief Electoral Officer.

"Many people don't want her to campaign for the elections. They want her to be removed from their path. The BJP should be ashamed of themselves that they have stooped so low that they are attacking a woman," TMC leader Sougata Roy said.

The assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via