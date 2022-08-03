Drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri raises tactical questions on threat from Afghanistan
Biden administration says the operation shows it can target terrorists without having troops on the ground
WASHINGTON :The CIA drone strike that killed al Qaeda’s leader over the weekend demonstrates potent U.S. capabilities to target individual terror chieftains, but leaves unanswered the question of whether Washington can remotely thwart plots in Afghanistan before they become a threat.
Senior U.S. officials said that Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a strike in Kabul on Sunday morning by Hellfire missiles fired from a drone, wasn’t involved in planning al Qaeda terror operations at the time of his death, but rather offered guidance to the group and its many affiliates.
U.S. officials said the strike, almost a year after President Biden ordered the U.S. withdrawal, proved that an American presence in Afghanistan isn’t needed to hit global terror groups. But critics of the administration’s Afghanistan policy say the operation, while a welcome development in the long-term campaign to eliminate leaders of the group responsible for the 9/11 attacks, didn’t demonstrate that the U.S. had the ability to respond to new threats that could emanate from the Taliban-ruled country following the American exit.
Last year’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s rapid takeover was a foreign-policy low point for the Biden administration, drawing bipartisan criticism. The Biden administration argued that it could conduct counterterrorism strikes from abroad—using so-called over-the-horizon capabilities such as airborne surveillance aircraft and Hellfire-missile-armed drones—and didn’t need a military footprint on the ground in Afghanistan.
“The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm," Mr. Biden said in a White House address Monday evening.
Former top U.S. officials and analysts said the strike, while a major tactical success, doesn’t itself validate Mr. Biden’s over-the-horizon strategy.
“Let’s remember, this is one strike in a year," Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led Central Command when U.S. and coalition troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, said in an interview. “A case in which you do not have the opportunity to do extended observation, in which the target is mobile, has good operational security and is located in a rural area would make it more difficult to have this kind of success."
Critics have seized on the al Qaeda leader’s presence in a tony Kabul neighborhood as evidence that Afghanistan is again becoming a threat source.
U.S. officials said the Taliban had violated a February 2020 agreement signed during the Trump administration that stipulated the group wouldn’t allow Afghanistan to be used as a haven for al Qaeda or other groups to hatch attacks against the U.S. and its allies. It appears that while a Taliban faction known as the Haqqani network, which has close al Qaeda ties, knew of Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul, other factions didn’t.
The Haqqani network is also highly placed in the current Afghan government; Sirajuddin Haqqani, who leads the group and is wanted by the FBI for questioning in connection with terrorist attacks, is the current interior minister of Afghanistan. The U.S. government is still offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
American officials said that Zawahiri’s presence alone didn’t mean al Qaeda was reconstituting its old network in Afghanistan. The officials say they are more worried about the group’s affiliates in Africa and Yemen than the remnants of the Afghan-based group, decimated by two decades of U.S. counterterrorism operations.
Zawahiri’s presence in a part of the city inhabited by diplomats and privileged foreigners demolishes claims of the Taliban that it had severed ties with al Qaeda, and will undermine Taliban efforts to unfreeze $9 billion in assets that the U.S. is holding, said Bruce Hoffman, an expert on terror at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
“He was clearly a Taliban intimate and treated with great deference and respect," Mr. Hoffman said.
Some details of the final months of the nearly 21-year hunt for Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s former deputy, remain unclear, making judgments about Mr. Biden’s overall strategy difficult. The unknowns include from which country the drone that fired two missiles at him was launched, and how U.S. spy agencies first detected a human network that supported the al Qaeda emir, tracking his family to a safe house in the Afghan capital where he was found. U.S. officials declined to disclose those details of the operation.
It was at the safe house that U.S. intelligence agencies first observed the man they became increasingly confident was Zawahiri. As the U.S. watched the location, some mornings, just after daybreak, he would emerge onto a third-floor balcony, almost always alone, sometimes reading.
A senior U.S. official, briefing reporters on Monday, said there were no U.S. personnel on the ground during the drone strike. However, the CIA has made moves to recruit people in Afghanistan. A U.S. military veteran who works on efforts to protect former Afghan commandos and others at risk said the agency had approached the organization for possible collaboration.
Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute think tank, said, tracking down one high-value target after 20 years “is a massive accomplishment. But it’s totally different from detecting a plot, or multiple plots, or plotters."
One official familiar with the situation disputed that, saying that Zawahiri was a hard target, and that the grueling intelligence work and the precision strike that killed him are the same tools that would be used against other terrorists, even in Afghanistan’s hinterlands.
U.N. specialists and private analysts say the more immediate terror threat from Afghanistan is likely to come from the local branch of Islamic State, known as ISIS-K, which is itself at war with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.
A U.N. Security Council report released last month said that al Qaeda is unlikely to launch attacks outside of Afghanistan because of its capabilities, and restraint by the Taliban. While al Qaeda is a significant long-term threat, ISIS-K “poses the greater threat in the short and medium term," the report said.
Mr. Lister also said the al Qaeda leader didn’t pose an immediate threat beyond Afghanistan’s borders.
“Ayman al-Zawahiri was never going to be a critical plotter of terrorist attacks abroad," he said. “He’s the overall grandfather figure."