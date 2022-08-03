U.S. officials said the strike, almost a year after President Biden ordered the U.S. withdrawal, proved that an American presence in Afghanistan isn’t needed to hit global terror groups. But critics of the administration’s Afghanistan policy say the operation, while a welcome development in the long-term campaign to eliminate leaders of the group responsible for the 9/11 attacks, didn’t demonstrate that the U.S. had the ability to respond to new threats that could emanate from the Taliban-ruled country following the American exit.