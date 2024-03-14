Of the 20 candidates declared, the BJP has dropped nine members of parliament from the Congress-ruled state, where it bagged 25 of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The second list of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, released on March 13, had 20 names from Karnataka, the state that sends 28 seats to the lower house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party has dropped nine members of parliament (MPs) from the state where it won 25 of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Dropped MPs Among the prominent leaders who have been dropped include four-time MP and former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore North, former state BJP unit Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada and Prathap Simha from Mysuru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gowda, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka who announced retirement from electoral politics in November, has been replaced by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje. Simha, whose name cropped up in the Parliament security breach row last year, has been replaced by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family.

Kateel has been replaced by the BJP state secretary and ex-serviceman, Captian Brijesh Chowta (retd). The BJP has won the Dakshina Kannada constituency (erstwhile Mangaluru) for eight consecutive terms since 1996. Kateel won the seat for the third time in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with a margin of 2.74 lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other MPs who have been dropped are GS Basavaraju from Tumkur, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa from Koppal, Y Devendrappa from Bellary, and V Srinivas Prasad from Chamarajanagara.

The leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary, has been fielded from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat. He will replace the incumbent and Union Minister, Shobha Karandlaje, who has been fielded from Bengaluru North.

Retaining Old Horses New faces apart, the party has retained some old horses. The retained MPs include Annasaheb Jolle from Chikkodi, P C Gaddigoudar from Bagalkot, Ramesh Jigajinagi from Bijapur, Umesh Jadhav from Gulbarga, Bhagwanth Khuba from Bidar, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, B Y Raghavendra from Shimoga, P C Mohan from Bangalore Central and Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the Haveri-Gadag seat, from which sitting MP Shivakumar Udasi had earlier announced his retirement from electoral politics after the current term ends. The BJP contested the 2023 Assembly polls under the leadership of Bommai and lost to the Congress party.

Noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, Dr C N Manjunath, has been fielded from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment. Manjunath will contest against the sitting Congress MP, D K Suresh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP’s Mission South

Prime Minister Modi-led BJP has been trying hard to make inroads in the South, where the saffron party’s presence, except in Karnataka, has not been up to the mark ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Of the 127 seats in five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territory Lakshadweep, the BJP could win only 29 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Of these, 25 came from Karnataka and four from Telangana. The party drew a blank in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress-ruled Karnataka, which sends 28 members to Lok Sabha, is crucial considering the BJP’s 370-seat target and 400 seats of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Apart from an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote, the BJP plans to replace more than half the MPs from the state for these Lok Sabha polls. While nine MPs have been replaced, it remains to be seen how many MPs will be dropped from the eight remaining seats to be announced.

