Droughts hurt world's largest economies
Unusually dry weather in the US, China and Europe further pressures global trade
Severe droughts across the Northern Hemisphere—stretching from the farms of California to waterways in Europe and China—are further snarling supply chains and driving up the prices of food and energy, adding pressure to a global trade system already under stress.