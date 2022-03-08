This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the SAD MLA and brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested the February 20 polls from the Amritsar East constituency, from where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is seeking re-election.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The judicial custody of Bikram Singh Majithia, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, was extended by another two weeks till 22 March by the Mohali District Court according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The judicial custody of Bikram Singh Majithia, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, was extended by another two weeks till 22 March by the Mohali District Court according to news agency ANI.
Earlier speaking to reporters outside before entering the court premises in the morning, Majithia said, "As per orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, I have appeared before the (Mohali) court".
The apex court had recently directed the Punjab Police to not arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in a drugs case so he can undertake electioneering in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli had, however, directed Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls on February 20.
It had also directed the trial court to hear and expeditiously decide Majithia's regular bail plea after his surrender in the case.
The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. An appeal had been filed in the apex court.
Majithia, who is the SAD MLA and brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested the February 20 polls from the Amritsar East constituency, from where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is seeking re-election. The results will be announced on March 10.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!