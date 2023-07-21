The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested an individual who was allegedly inebriated while trying to enter a lane near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

According to media reports, the Kolkata Police found a firearm, a knife, and illicit substances in the possession of a person identified as Sheikh Noor Alam. He was dressed in a black coat and tie and was travelling in a car with a Police sticker affixed to it.

During the encounter, he was speaking incoherently, leading to his arrest. Furthermore, the police also discovered identity cards from various agencies in his possession.

As reported by ANI, Vineet Goyal, commissioner, Kolkata Police, said, “Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife and contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies. He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF & Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station."

CM was at her residence when this incident took place.

On the same day, coinciding with the 'Martyrs' Day' rally organized by the Trinamool Congress in central Kolkata, a significant gathering of party workers was observed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed the rally's importance, stating that the July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special significance for honouring their martyrs and party members. Prior to the event, CM Banerjee was scheduled to depart from her residence to participate in the rally.