Drunk intruder with guns breaches West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Kolkata Police arrest a man allegedly inebriated trying to enter a lane near West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence. Firearms, knife, and illicit substances were found in his possession. CM was at her residence during the incident. Trinamool Congress holds Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.
The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested an individual who was allegedly inebriated while trying to enter a lane near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×