Dubai, Abu Dhabi tighten curbs as UAE reports highest covid cases in six months

Dubai, Abu Dhabi tighten curbs as UAE reports highest covid cases in six months

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Bloomberg

Coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates rose above 2,000 for the first time in six months, prompting Abu Dhabi and Dubai to tighten rules to curb the spread of infections

Coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates rose above 2,000 for the first time in six months, prompting Abu Dhabi and Dubai to tighten rules to curb the spread of infections. 

The Gulf nation, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, reported 2,234 cases on Wednesday. Daily cases had fallen to below 50 at the start of December.

So far, the UAE has managed to avoid restrictions, unlike most major cities around the world. The Gulf nation, of which Abu Dhabi and Dubai are part, is now administering booster doses to its population of 10 million, and has so far covered over 32%.

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday tightened requirements to enter the sheikhdom and decided to opt for full distance learning in schools and colleges during the first two weeks of January. Organizers of Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition, one of the biggest in-person events since the pandemic started, said they may close some venues temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive cases.

Before the omicron strain emerged, the country had managed to keep cases under control for most of this year. De facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the crisis over in October as infections fell below 100 a day for the first time since the pandemic began.

High rates of testing and vaccination helped push the country to first place on Bloomberg’s Covid resilience rankings last month. It’s placed third in the latest rankings.

