Dubai started issuing five-year multi-entry permits for employees of international companies, the latest in a series of moves aimed at attracting foreigners and boosting growth.

New permits will help employees travel easily to Dubai and take part in conferences, exhibitions and meetings, Dubai’s Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed said on Twitter.

Foreign residents make up more than 90% of Dubai’s population and have been a mainstay of the economy for decades — doing most private sector jobs and spending their money on property or shopping in some of the world’s largest malls.

As part of its efforts to attract foreigners to the country, the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, this year approved plans to offer citizenship to a select group of people — the first Gulf Arab nation to formalize a process aimed at giving expatriates a bigger stake in the economy.

