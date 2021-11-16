Foreign residents make up more than 90% of Dubai’s population and have been a mainstay of the economy for decades — doing most private sector jobs and spending their money on property or shopping in some of the world’s largest malls.
As part of its efforts to attract foreigners to the country, the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, this year approved plans to offer citizenship to a select group of people — the first Gulf Arab nation to formalize a process aimed at giving expatriates a bigger stake in the economy.