E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, party top leader O Panneerselvam said today,

AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said: "I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the victorious Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections."

Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK's CM Candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister & AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. pic.twitter.com/ViIwlMEixo — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

An 11-member steering committee was set up by the party during the meeting to vet candidates for the polls.





