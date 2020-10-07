Home >Politics >News >E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 10:54 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said: 'I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the victorious Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections'

Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, party top leader O Panneerselvam said today,

AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said: "I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the victorious Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections."

An 11-member steering committee was set up by the party during the meeting to vet candidates for the polls.


