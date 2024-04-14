'Eat elephant, horse if you want, but...': Rajnath Singh's dig at Tejashwi Yadav during Bihar rally
Former Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had earlier posted a video of him eating fish on Navratri-eve.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on fomer Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over videos of him eating fish on Navratri-eve.
"There are former minister...it aches my heart...the festival of Navratri is here and he is showing big fried fishes, eating them. What message do you want to send? You eat whatever you want, fish, elephant or horse. What do you have to show it to the world?," Rajnath Singh asked.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!