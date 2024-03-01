Active Stocks
EC advisory ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'No appeal to be made on basis of caste, religion'

Apart from this the ECI also stated that no activity – which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities, religious linguistic groups – shall be attempted.

ECI headquarters in New Delhi. (Reuters/File) (Reuters)

The Election Commission of India on Friday issued an advisory for a political party, candidates, and star campaigners ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying that ‘no appeal shall be made based on caste or communal feelings of the electors.’

Apart from this the ECI also stated that no activity – which may aggravate existing differences create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities, or religious linguistic groups – shall be attempted. 

In the advisory, the ECI mentioned that political parties and leaders should not make false statements, or utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters. It said that based on unverified allegations or distortions, criticisms of other parties or their workers should be avoided.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is likely to get BJP ticket in first list? State-wise details

Among others, the ECI advisory said, "No aspect of the private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of the other parties is to be criticized. Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not to be made."

"No temples/mosques/churches/gurudwaras or any other place of worship are to be used for election propaganda of engineering. References which ridicule the relations between devotee and deity or suggestions of divine censure shall not to be made," ECI advisory noted.

The ECI also suggested that political parties and candidates should also refrain from any deeds, actions, or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

"Unverified and misleading advertisements are not to be given to the media," the ECI said, adding, "Advertisments masquerading as news items are not to be given."

The apex poll conducting body said that social media posts vilifying and insulting rivals or posts which are in bad taste or which are below dignity are not to be posted or shared.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in March, April and May. It is expected that ECI may announce the schedule for polls by mid-March. However, the ECI is yet to confirm the dates. 

 

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 06:01 PM IST
