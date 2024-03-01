EC advisory ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'No appeal to be made on basis of caste, religion'
Apart from this the ECI also stated that no activity – which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities, religious linguistic groups – shall be attempted.
The Election Commission of India on Friday issued an advisory for a political party, candidates, and star campaigners ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying that ‘no appeal shall be made based on caste or communal feelings of the electors.’
