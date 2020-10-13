Home >Politics >News >EC announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats
The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said. (Mint)
The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said. (Mint)

EC announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 12:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Voting will be held on 9 November and counting to be conducted on the same day, the poll panel announced today
  • Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25

New Delhi: Election Commission of India has announced dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced today.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Photo: ANI
View Full Image
Photo: ANI

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout