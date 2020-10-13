EC announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Voting will be held on 9 November and counting to be conducted on the same day, the poll panel announced today
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25
New Delhi: Election Commission of India has announced dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced today.
New Delhi: Election Commission of India has announced dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced today.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now