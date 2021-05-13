The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to hold the biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation improves.

The poll body reviewed the matter and said it wouldn't be appropriate to conduct the polls now due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The development comes as Andhra Pradesh registered 21,452 fresh cases of coronavirus, from 90,750 tests, in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, while 19,095 recoveries and 89 deaths were also reported.

The latest bulletin said the cumulative Covid-19 positives shot up to 13,44,386, recoveries to 11,38,028 and toll 8,988.

The state now has 1,97,370 active cases, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Wednesday reported 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,11,711, while the toll rose to 2,834 with 31 more deaths, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 745, followed by Rangareddy (312) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said.

The state has 59,133 active cases and over 69,000 samples were tested. Total recoveries stood at 4,49,744 with 5695 being cured today. Cumulatively, over 1.38 crore samples have been tested.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.