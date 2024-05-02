EC directs political parties to stop seeking voters' details 'under guise of surveys'
The Election Commission said the potential of quid pro quo for voting and inducements amounts to bribery/corrupt practice.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an advisory to all national and state political parties, asking them to immediately cease any activities "that involve registering individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes through any advertisements/ survey/App." The advisory came ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, slated for May 7.