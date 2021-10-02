EC freezes LJP's symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras factions1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 03:22 PM IST
The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process
The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party amid a tussle between the factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras.
