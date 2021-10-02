EC freezes LJP's symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras factions1 min read . 03:22 PM IST
The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process
The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party amid a tussle between the factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras.
The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party amid a tussle between the factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!