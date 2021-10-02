Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >EC freezes LJP's symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras factions

EC freezes LJP's symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras factions

Premium
Chirag Paswan 
1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Livemint

The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party amid a tussle between the factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras. 

The Election Commission on Saturday decided to freeze the symbol of Lok Janshakti Party amid a tussle between the factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras. 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

US poised to unveil China trade policy

Premium

Japan’s princess Mako to marry as palace blames media f ...

Premium

North Korea tests surface-to-air missile

Premium

Antony Blinken heading to Paris on a Fence-mending mission

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!