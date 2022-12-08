EC gives nod to TRS's change of name. Read here

EC gives nod to TRS's change of name. Read here3 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- The political experts see the move as an indication that the party and its leader K. Chandrashekar Rao is eyeing a national role before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Months after the party announced its entry into national politics, the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led 'Telangana Rashtra Samithi' successfully changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' after the Election Commission of India gave its nod on Thursday.
In a letter to the President of the party, the Commission informed that its request for the name change has been accepted.
On 5 October, the TRS announced the change in name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The political experts see the move as an indication that the party and its leader K. Chandrashekar Rao is eyeing a national role before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party leaders have met several opposition leaders in the last several months and seem to prepare for a joint opposition face before the 2024 polls.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao moved the name change resolution in the presence of former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi(VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan.
Rao is expected to increase his attacks against the BJP as the state is scheduled to go to polls next year. After the name change resolution was moved, the party workers chanted slogans like "Desh ke neta KCR", "Dear India he is coming", and "KCR is on the way".
The Telangana Chief Minister has met with opposition leaders like JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, and others. He is consciously ignoring Congress, as the party is his direct contender in Telangana. KCR on several occasions rooted for a 'non-BJP, non-congress alliance.
However, most of the opposition parties believe that as Congress is the only opposition party with a national cadre and no consultations or alliance-building can be done without the grand-old-party.