EC gives nod to TRS's change of name. Read here

On 5 October, the TRS announced the change in name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The political experts see the move as an indication that the party and its leader K. Chandrashekar Rao is eyeing a national role before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party leaders have met several opposition leaders in the last several months and seem to prepare for a joint opposition face before the 2024 polls.

