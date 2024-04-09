EC notice to Congress' Randeep Surjewala over 'undignified, vulgar' comments against Hema Malini
The Election Commission called Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's purported statement against BJP candidate Hema Malini “undignified, vulgar and uncivilised”.
The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday over his alleged "undignified" remarks against actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. The move came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.