The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday over his alleged "undignified" remarks against actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. The move came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Election Commission called Randeep Surjewala's purported "lick" remark against Hema Malini "undignified, vulgar and uncivilised". The show-cause notice sought his response by April 11.

The notice read, "….the comments are undignified, vulgar and uncivilized and have not only caused great insult to Smt. Hema Malini and disrespect to her position as a Member of Parliament, but also causes damage to honour and dignity of women legislators, across political formations, of women in public life and of all women in general," the letter said.

What EC told Congress chief The commission demanded an action from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on ensuring respectful public discourse towards women by party leaders and functionaries.

"While the Commission is serving due notice for show cause to Shri Surjewala, it has also taken serious note of the repeated violations being made by senior political functionaries of Indian National Congress," the Election Commission's notice read.

The Commission, therefore, "directed that the steps taken by the party to ensure strict compliance of the Commission's advisories relating to honour and dignity of women during public discourse may kindly be intimated to the Commission at the earliest, but not later than end of the day on 12th April, 2024," the notice sent to Kharge said.

It “reiterated that election campaign cannot be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonor to women".

What's the matter? BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X and accused Surjewala of making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini.

In the purported video shared by Malviya, Surjewala was heard saying, "Why do we elect an MLA/MP? So they they voice our concerns and...they are not Hema Malini who are elected to lick."

Meanwhile, in a video shared by news news PTI, Surjewala can be heard saying, “We respect Hema Malini, she is married to Dharmendra and our daughter-in-law. These are film stars, however, you make (elect) us so that we can serve you people. But nowadays, there is a conspiracy to finish the rule of vote."

However, Surjewala said the video posted by the BJP leader has been edited, distorted and shared to distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

Reacting to Surjewala's remark, Hema Malini said that the leaders of the opposition should learn how to respect women from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"... They target only popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won't do them any good... They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi... I am here to file my nomination and on this happy occasion, I do not want to talk about what anyone else said...," the BJP said.

Hema Malini is a BJP candidate from Mathura seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections set to begin from April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.

The Election Commission issued a notice to Randeep Surjewala for his "undignified and uncivilized comments" against BJP candidate Hema Malini. Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.

