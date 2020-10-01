EC removes official for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of Bihar Assembly polls

EC removes official for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of Bihar Assembly polls1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 06:32 AM IST
- The Election Commission (EC) removed Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji from his post
- The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7
Patna: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji from his post for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of the Bihar Assembly elections.
"EC has removed B Karthikey Dhanji from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non-presentation of an effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement agencies located in/having headquarters in Bihar," Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said.
The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated