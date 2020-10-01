EC removes official for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji from his post for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of the Bihar Assembly elections.

"EC has removed B Karthikey Dhanji from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non-presentation of an effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement agencies located in/having headquarters in Bihar," Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Bihar Assembly polls