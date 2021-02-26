OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >EC to announce poll dates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry today
The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi. In the 2012 Gujarat elections, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats while the Congress won 61 seats with. Photo: Mint (Mint)
The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi. In the 2012 Gujarat elections, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats while the Congress won 61 seats with. Photo: Mint (Mint)

EC to announce poll dates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 11:42 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Election Commission will announce poll dates for 5 states today
  • The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm

Election Commission will announce poll dates for five states today. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry are due for assembly elections in April-May this year. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states are coming to an end in May and June. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed.

Also, this will be the first elections after the rollout of Digital Voter ID cards. So, people exercising their franchise will be able to cast their vote by showing their e-electoral photo identity card.

The e-electoral photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the voter identity card, and it can be saved in facilities like Digi lockers and printed in PDF format.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout