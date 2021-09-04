The Election Commission today announced holding bypolls to three vacant seats in the West Bengal Assembly one assembly constituency of Odisha on 30 September. The counting will be done on October 3.

The bypoll will be conducted in the Bhabanipur seat where West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee intends to contest. This will allow Mamata Banerjee a chance to become a member of the state legislative assembly.

The bypolls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur in Bengal and Pipli in Odisha, the EC announced.

CM Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.

Adhikari is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Amid the ongoing political tensions between BJP and TMC in West Bengal, the announcement by the EC has again compelled both the main parties to initiate debate for the by-polls.

Bypolls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur of West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha on September 30. Counting will be held on October 3.

The West Bengal chief secretary has informed that in view of administrative exigencies and public interest and to avoid a vacuum in the state, bye-elections for Bhabanipur, from where CM Mamata Banerjee intends to contest elections, may be conducted, as per an Election Commission press note.

"While the commission has decided not to hold bye-elections in other 31 Assembly Constituencies and three Parliamentary constituencies (across India), considering the constitutional exigency and special request from state of West Bengal, it has decided to hold bye-election in 159-Bhabanipur AC," it added.

