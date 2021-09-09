1 min read.Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 12:25 PM ISTLivemint
The bypolls for six seats, one each in Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on 4 October
The bypolls for an Assembly Council seat in Bihar will be held on 4 October
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold Rajya Sabha bypolls for six seats, one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu on 4 October. The bypolls for an Assembly Council seat in Bihar will be held on 4 October.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the ECI has made a fresh push to change the electoral law to get powers to de-register political parties which are dormant and have not contested polls.
With its demand to get power to deregister a party pending with the government, the Commission had in the past used its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to delist parties for being dormant and not contesting elections for a long time.
Seeking to stem the flow of black money in elections, the Commission has proposed a slew of electoral reforms.
There are around 3000 registered political parties, including eight recognised as national parties and 53 recognised as state parties.
