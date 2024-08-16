EC won’t hold Maharashtra Assembly Elections with Haryana, J-K, cites ’rains, Ganesh Chaturthi...’

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission will announced schedule for Maharashtra polls later. The polls declared the election and result dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on Friday.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated16 Aug 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections dates, results: People wait in a queue to cast their votes during election to Konkan Graduates constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Thane, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections dates, results: People wait in a queue to cast their votes during election to Konkan Graduates constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Thane, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.(PTI)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Election Commission did announce the dates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Friday. The poll body announced full schedule for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

When asked if Maharashtra Assembly Elections will be held along with the Haryana polls, the Election Commission said,Maharashtra and Haryana elections happened together. That time J&K was not a factor this time, so one could have gone a little later. This time there are four elections this year and fifth elections immediately, to start with J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi."

“Depending on the requirement of forces...which is in higher tone in J&K, we have decided to conduct two elections together. We can announce elections when J&K elections are happening. Rains in Maharashtra and there are several festivals as well – Ganesh festival, pitra paksh, Navratri, Diwali...All that put together we thought to do two elections this time,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

“We could handle two elections at a time…and in any case, it is [elections can be held] within six months of the term of the assembly which is ending,” Kumar added.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 04:58 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsEC won’t hold Maharashtra Assembly Elections with Haryana, J-K, cites ’rains, Ganesh Chaturthi...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue