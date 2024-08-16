Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission will announced schedule for Maharashtra polls later. The polls declared the election and result dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on Friday.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Election Commission did announce the dates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Friday. The poll body announced full schedule for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

When asked if Maharashtra Assembly Elections will be held along with the Haryana polls, the Election Commission said, “Maharashtra and Haryana elections happened together. That time J&K was not a factor this time, so one could have gone a little later. This time there are four elections this year and fifth elections immediately, to start with J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi."

"Depending on the requirement of forces...which is in higher tone in J&K, we have decided to conduct two elections together. We can announce elections when J&K elections are happening. Rains in Maharashtra and there are several festivals as well – Ganesh festival, pitra paksh, Navratri, Diwali...All that put together we thought to do two elections this time," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.