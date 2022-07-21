Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  ECB being pulled in multiple directions as it prepares first rate rise in a decade

ECB being pulled in multiple directions as it prepares first rate rise in a decade

ECB president Christine Lagarde is expected to unveil the first interest-rate increase in more than a decade to combat eurozone inflation that is nearing 9%, following—with some delay—other central banks, including the Federal Reserve
2 min read . 06:20 PM ISTTom Fairless, The Wall Street Journal

Bank unveils new policy instrument that aims to prevent borrowing costs diverging between strongest and most fragile member states

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected half-percentage point interest-rate increase and unveiled a new plan to buy the debt of Europe’s most vulnerable economies, taking bold action to protect the currency union as it navigates the twin threats of skyrocketing inflation and slowing economic growth.

The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected half-percentage point interest-rate increase and unveiled a new plan to buy the debt of Europe’s most vulnerable economies, taking bold action to protect the currency union as it navigates the twin threats of skyrocketing inflation and slowing economic growth.

The ECB’s surprise move on Thursday takes its key interest rate to zero and ends the bloc’s controversial eight-year experiment with negative interest rates.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The ECB’s surprise move on Thursday takes its key interest rate to zero and ends the bloc’s controversial eight-year experiment with negative interest rates.

It suggests that the bank’s top officials are increasingly concerned about the threat of persistently high inflation in the eurozone. Officials had telegraphed for weeks that the bank would likely raise rates by only a quarter-percentage point this month.

The ECB said it would continue to increase rates toward a more normal level. It also said it had created a new bond-buying program, known as the Transmission Protection Instrument, which will ensure that the bank’s interest rates are transmitted smoothly across the currency union. The scale of purchases under the new program will depend on the severity of the risks, and won’t be restricted ex ante, the ECB said.

The euro strengthened 0.5% against the dollar to $1.0232 following the announcement.

The unexpectedly large rate increase should help to support the value of the common currency, which recently declined to a 20-year low against the dollar as the ECB signaled it wouldn’t match the Fed’s vigorous interest-rate hikes. A weak euro raises the cost of Europe’s imports and makes it even harder for the ECB to stifle inflation.

Still, the ECB is moving cautiously by the recent standards of other advanced-economy central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which have been lifting their policy rates for months, sometimes in increments of 0.75 or 1 percentage point. The Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point later this month to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. Inflation has risen to about 9% in both regions, and shows no sign of abating soon.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The ECB’s relative caution reflects the array of shocks pummeling the eurozone economy, from higher energy prices and reductions in natural-gas supplies to surging borrowing costs in Italy, the bloc’s third-biggest economy, which faces a bout of political turbulence.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.