ECB being pulled in multiple directions as it prepares first rate rise in a decade
Bank unveils new policy instrument that aims to prevent borrowing costs diverging between strongest and most fragile member states
Bank unveils new policy instrument that aims to prevent borrowing costs diverging between strongest and most fragile member states
The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected half-percentage point interest-rate increase and unveiled a new plan to buy the debt of Europe’s most vulnerable economies, taking bold action to protect the currency union as it navigates the twin threats of skyrocketing inflation and slowing economic growth.
The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected half-percentage point interest-rate increase and unveiled a new plan to buy the debt of Europe’s most vulnerable economies, taking bold action to protect the currency union as it navigates the twin threats of skyrocketing inflation and slowing economic growth.
The ECB’s surprise move on Thursday takes its key interest rate to zero and ends the bloc’s controversial eight-year experiment with negative interest rates.
The ECB’s surprise move on Thursday takes its key interest rate to zero and ends the bloc’s controversial eight-year experiment with negative interest rates.
It suggests that the bank’s top officials are increasingly concerned about the threat of persistently high inflation in the eurozone. Officials had telegraphed for weeks that the bank would likely raise rates by only a quarter-percentage point this month.
The ECB said it would continue to increase rates toward a more normal level. It also said it had created a new bond-buying program, known as the Transmission Protection Instrument, which will ensure that the bank’s interest rates are transmitted smoothly across the currency union. The scale of purchases under the new program will depend on the severity of the risks, and won’t be restricted ex ante, the ECB said.
The euro strengthened 0.5% against the dollar to $1.0232 following the announcement.
The unexpectedly large rate increase should help to support the value of the common currency, which recently declined to a 20-year low against the dollar as the ECB signaled it wouldn’t match the Fed’s vigorous interest-rate hikes. A weak euro raises the cost of Europe’s imports and makes it even harder for the ECB to stifle inflation.
Still, the ECB is moving cautiously by the recent standards of other advanced-economy central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which have been lifting their policy rates for months, sometimes in increments of 0.75 or 1 percentage point. The Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point later this month to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. Inflation has risen to about 9% in both regions, and shows no sign of abating soon.
The ECB’s relative caution reflects the array of shocks pummeling the eurozone economy, from higher energy prices and reductions in natural-gas supplies to surging borrowing costs in Italy, the bloc’s third-biggest economy, which faces a bout of political turbulence.