In charts: India's electoral integrity is under scrutiny amid mass voter deletions
Summary
The Election Commission of India is facing widespread criticism, led by leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, after it deleted more than 6.5 million names, or about 8.3% of total voters, from Bihar's electoral rolls in a rushed exercise.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has had an impeccable record of setting up election booths – sometimes even for a single voter – in line with its mottos ‘no voter to be left behind’ and ‘every vote counts’.
