On 24 June the ECI announced the start of the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls ahead of elections there. The process included verifying about eight crore voters in the state. By 1 August the first phase of the exercise was completed and data was released to the public. Much to the shock of the nation, more than 6.5 million voters had been removed from the electoral rolls, or about 8.3% of total voters before the rushed exercise.