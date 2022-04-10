Economic crisis threatens hold of Sri Lanka’s most powerful family

Public dissent has been growing in the island nation of 22 million as energy shortages have led the country to resort to rolling blackouts and Sri Lankans have waited for hours in lines to obtain basic goods such as cooking gas and medicine. Dwindling foreign-currency reserves have left the country struggling to pay for imports and on the verge of a sovereign-debt default. The central bank on Friday nearly doubled interest rates to 14.5% from 7.5% to curb inflation, which reached 18.7% last month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}