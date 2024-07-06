‘ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on basis of false statement…’: Delhi CM’s wife Sunita alleges ‘political conspiracy’

Sunita Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that her husband — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — had been arrested on the basis of a false statement. She claimed that the AAP chief was the victim of a ‘deep political conspiracy’ and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to finish off the party by using the ED and CBI.

“TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy told the ED in his statement that Kejriwal had asked him in the presence of nearly 10 people to enter the liquor business in Delhi and pay ₹100 crore to AAP. Would anybody ask for money before so many people? It is apparent that his statement is false,” she said in a video message.

The Telugu Desam Party is incidentally a constituent of the ruling NDA. Sunita Kejriwal claimed that MSR (as the lawmaker is known) changed his statement about meeting the Delhi CM after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and denied bail.

The video statement suggested that MSR had initially claimed to have met with the Delhi CM in March 2021 regarding land for a charitable trust he wanted to open in Delhi. Sunita Kejirwal said the statement was changed on July 17 following the arrest of his son.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy. He remains in judicial custody after being arrested by the CBI.

The developments came even as a Delhi court allowed his wife access to Kejriwal's medical records. She was also permitted to independently consult and seek advice from the medical board or doctors on his behalf. The court, however, rejected Kejriwal's application seeking directions to prison authorities allowing Sunita Kejriwal to be his attendant during consultations with doctors.