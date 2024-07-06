‘ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on basis of false statement…’: Delhi CM’s wife Sunita alleges ‘political conspiracy’

Sunita Kejriwal claims her husband, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the ED on the basis of a false statement from TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. She alleged that the lawmaker changed his statement after his son's arrest.

Livemint
First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced in a court on June 26.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced in a court on June 26. (PTI)

Sunita Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that her husband — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — had been arrested on the basis of a false statement. She claimed that the AAP chief was the victim of a ‘deep political conspiracy’ and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to finish off the party by using the ED and CBI.

“TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy told the ED in his statement that Kejriwal had asked him in the presence of nearly 10 people to enter the liquor business in Delhi and pay 100 crore to AAP. Would anybody ask for money before so many people? It is apparent that his statement is false,” she said in a video message.

The Telugu Desam Party is incidentally a constituent of the ruling NDA. Sunita Kejriwal claimed that MSR (as the lawmaker is known) changed his statement about meeting the Delhi CM after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and denied bail.

Also Read | Excise case: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

The video statement suggested that MSR had initially claimed to have met with the Delhi CM in March 2021 regarding land for a charitable trust he wanted to open in Delhi. Sunita Kejirwal said the statement was changed on July 17 following the arrest of his son.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy. He remains in judicial custody after being arrested by the CBI.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal’s aide

The developments came even as a Delhi court allowed his wife access to Kejriwal's medical records. She was also permitted to independently consult and seek advice from the medical board or doctors on his behalf. The court, however, rejected Kejriwal's application seeking directions to prison authorities allowing Sunita Kejriwal to be his attendant during consultations with doctors.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 07:15 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on basis of false statement…’: Delhi CM’s wife Sunita alleges ‘political conspiracy’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue