Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the early hours of today in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

According to an ED official, the arrest has been made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office on Monday.

They said Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They claimed the senior NCP leader was evasive during questioning and the agency will seek his custody after they produce him before a local court here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will oppose his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand before the court, said the lawyer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Tuesday.

"We cooperated in the investigation related to a case involving ₹4.5 crores...We will oppose his (Anil Deshmukh) remand when he is produced before the court, today," Inderpal Singh, lawyer of Deshmukh told reporters.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The federal probe agency recorded the statement of the NCP leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The questioning and recording of statements sessions went for long as officials said Deshmukh was a "key person" in this case and needs to be grilled on a number of subjects including the disclosures made by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze during ED questioning.

Deshmukh released a video message before going to the ED office in which he said that he himself is deposing before the agency after the Bombay HC order came last week.

"It was reported in the media that I was not cooperating with the ED...I went to the CBI twice after I was summoned...my petition is still pending in the Supreme Court but it will take time and hence I myself have gone to the ED," he said.

"I and my family cooperated with the ED when they raided us (in June)," he said.

Deshmukh questioned the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh. "He made the bribery allegations against me but where is he now."

