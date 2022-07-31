On June 28, Sanjay Raut ED summoned Raut in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s raid at his colleague's house Sanjay Raut was a 'conspiracy' to finish off the party.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s raid at his colleague's house Sanjay Raut was a 'conspiracy' to finish off the party.
Thackeray also predicted that the probe agency might arrest Raut. The politician said while addressing the party leaders and workers from Thane district at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.
Thackeray also predicted that the probe agency might arrest Raut. The politician said while addressing the party leaders and workers from Thane district at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.
"ED guests are at Sanjay Raut's house. He may get arrested. What conspiracy is this? Shiv Sena gives strength to Hindus and Marathi people and hence there is a conspiracy to finish off the party," Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"ED guests are at Sanjay Raut's house. He may get arrested. What conspiracy is this? Shiv Sena gives strength to Hindus and Marathi people and hence there is a conspiracy to finish off the party," Thackeray said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate officials detained Shiv Sena leader Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case on Sunday. The anti-money laundering agency conducted raids at Raut's residence from 7 am today.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate officials detained Shiv Sena leader Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case on Sunday. The anti-money laundering agency conducted raids at Raut's residence from 7 am today.
On the other hand, Raut claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the ED's action against him was based on false evidence. He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.
On the other hand, Raut claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the ED's action against him was based on false evidence. He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.
On June 28, ED summoned Raut in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On June 28, ED summoned Raut in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.
Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.
In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut, and two of his associates as part of this investigation.
The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.
The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.
According to the ED, Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut. After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s).
According to the ED, Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut. After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be "acting as a front" or in collusion with some influential person(s).
The agency had said during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The agency had said during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".