The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, news agency ANI tweeted.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of CBI's FIR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources pic.twitter.com/4a2Y2KSumQ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED case comes about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry, followed by filing a regular case, on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

