Home >Politics >News >ED files money laundering case against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

ED files money laundering case against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

A file photo of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Staff Writer

The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, news agency ANI tweeted.

The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED case comes about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry, followed by filing a regular case, on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

