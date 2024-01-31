ED officials reach Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence for questioning in money laundering case
Ahead of the ED's questioning, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance displayed strength as a large number of party workers assembled outside the residence of Hemant Soren
Amid speculations of the arrest of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached his residence in Ranchi for questioning in the money laundering case. Ahead of the ED's questioning, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance displayed strength as a large number of party workers assembled outside the residence of Hemant Soren, forcing the state police to impose Section 144 around the area.