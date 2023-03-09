ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
- ED has summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning earlier on Thursday.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Tihar Jail in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 money laundering case.
Meanwhile, the probe agency has made a fresh arrest in the case as it took custody of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai.
On February 26th, Sisodia was taken into custody due to suspicions of wrongdoing related to the formation and execution of the excise policy in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
Meanwhile, despite being detained, Sisodia has been granted permission by the court to receive medication that was prescribed during his medical examination conducted by CBI officials.
Sisodia in the court said that CBI officials are "taking care of me, treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree. But they are making me sit so long 9-10 hours daily and asking the same questions again and again... it not less not mental harassment." On this, the Court directed CBI not to ask repetitive questions.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.